58-year-old man dies from 'workplace accident' at Bathurst school

A 58-year-old man died as a result of a "workplace accident" Friday at a school in Bathurst, N.B., according to city police.

The Bathurst Police Force responded to Cité de l'Amitié School, an elementary school on the city's west side, the force said in a statement to CBC News.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Chaleur Regional Hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The force and WorkSafeNB are investigating the incident.

Police said no further details are being released at this time.