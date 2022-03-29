Bathurst experiencing pothole season 'for the ages,' says city

City officials in Bathurst say they are having an exceptionally bad pothole season.

It's the worst since 2008, at least, said spokesperson Luc Foulem.

Pavement on city streets started breaking up in February, Foulem said, because of successive weather patterns of precipitation, melting and freezing.

"When you have that much water seeping into the road," he said, "it's like a shark in water."

A city crew repairs potholes in Bathurst. (Submitted by Luc Foulem)

It freezes, expands and eventually pushes up the pavement.

Within a few days of traffic driving over it, a crack can become a big hole and "Houston, we've got a problem," said Foulem.

In response, a road patching program was launched on March 3, said the city in a public notice.

"Believe us: we clearly understand your frustrations because we feel them too!," it said.

The city of Bathurst posted this info graphic to illustrated how potholes form. (City of Bathurst/Facebook)

A work crew is repairing the worst holes, which are dubbed "rim benders" for the damage they can do to vehicles that hit them.

Big potholes also pose a risk to the safety of people in vehicles, the city acknowledged.

A second crew will join the effort in May, it said, when the local asphalt plant opens for the season.

For now, the patching process involves cleaning out loose remnants, spraying a tar-like substance in the hole and applying hot recycled asphalt.

The challenge, said Foulem, is that conditions are less than ideal for the patch jobs to last longer than a few days.

"Dry conditions are the key to make sure that repair sticks," he said.

Meanwhile, water keeps flowing into potholes and seeping into the pavement from melting snowbanks and fresh precipitation.

"Even those freshly patched holes — the water's in there and the patches are being pushed out again," said Foulem.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jill Maepea confirmed that March has been a wet month in Bathurst.

As of Monday, 93.4 mm of precipitation had fallen. Normal for the month is 88.8 mm.

While overall precipitation hasn't been higher than normal this winter, said Maepea, there have been many freeze-thaw cycles.

In addition, she said, some very cold temperatures in February put a lot of frost into the ground.

Bathurst precipitation data Actual Normal December 41.2 mm 98.4 mm January 24.8 mm 85.1 mm February 74.2 mm 66.5 mm March 93.4 mm (to Mar. 28) 88.8 mm



The city says it's a matter of dealing with the worst ones first.Some residents have been questioning the methods of work crews. They may leave some holes unpatched while fixing others nearby.

"We do this with the full understanding that, two or three days after, the potholes that were low risk may become rim benders as well. The crew will then go back to fix those."

Potholes will likely be a problem until May or later, said Foulem.

"That's just what we've got ahead of us."

"We just … get those suckers filled in as much as we can and hopefully the damage will be minimal."