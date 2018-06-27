2 Bathurst officers involved in fatal shooting head to arbitration over conduct

Two Bathurst police officers involved in the shooting death of Michel Vienneau in January 2015 are now headed to arbitration with the city police force after an agreement couldn't be reached over disciplinary and corrective steps.

Police Chief Ernie Boudreau found there was "sufficient evidence" that code of conduct breaches may have been committed by constables Patrick Bulger and Mathieu Boudreau, according to a news release Wednesday from Bathurst City Police.

A settlement conference was held on June 20 to give the officers the chance to respond to the allegations.

However, no agreement could be reached, the release said.

Lawyer Joel Michaud from Fredericton is the appointed arbitrator.

Vienneau, 51, was killed on Jan. 12, 2015, when police tried to arrest him in a Via Rail parking lot.

The officers were acting on a false tip that Vienneau was carrying "a load of drugs."

Criminal charges against Bulger and Boudreau were dropped in February 2017 after ​Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled the Crown had not presented enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Last October, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey DeWare dismissed the Crown's application to toss out Dugas-Horsman's decision.