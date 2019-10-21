Officer part of Bathurst operation that led to Michel Vienneau's death testifies

An officer who was part of the operation at the Bathurst train station in 2015 that led to the shooting death of Michel Vienneau testified at an arbitration hearing Monday he wasn't aware a shooting had taken place, even as he pulled Vienneau out of his car.

"I had no idea what was going on, my focus was to apprehend the driver, " Sgt. George Richard testified.

As he pulled the driver out of the car, he said the passenger, Vienneau's fiancée, Annick Basque, was yelling, "What did you do to my man?"

Richard was among several officers with the Northeast Integrated Intelligence Unit who set up a surveillance operation at the train station on Jan. 12, 2015, based on Crime Stoppers tips that Vienneau was trafficking drugs from Montreal. The tips turned out to be false.

Bathurst Police Force constables Mathieu Boudreau, left, and Patrick Bulger, face a hearing to decide what discipline they may face for the fatal shooting of Michel Vienneau in 2015. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The hearing follows a recommendation by Bathurst's police chief that constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger be fired over their conduct around the shooting.

Bulger and Boudreau, members of the intelligence unit, had parked closest to Vienneau's car. Richard said he heard over the radio system that Vienneau and his partner had stepped off the train, were taking photos of the train and then got in Vienneau's white Chevrolet Cruze.

Richard, parked nearby, said he heard on the radio a call to move in on Vienneau's car. He said he didn't know why the decision was made to intercept Vienneau.

As he approached the area in a van, he said he saw the white car veer into a snowbank.

The Via Rail train station in Bathurst following the January 2015 shooting death of Michel Vienneau. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"Something had happened, I didn't know what had taken place," RIchard recalled. "Was the target vehicle trying to evade being stopped?"

He says he approached the car and noticed the rear driver's side window was shattered. He opened the driver's door and pulled Vienneau out of the car. Richard said the man's colour was wrong and he didn't appear to be breathing.

He asked another officer, Julie Daigle, to check for a pulse. She didn't find one.

'He had to shoot him'

Bulger, a former paramedic, and another officer, began CPR on Vienneau, Richard said. He noticed blood around Vienneau's chest on his left side. He didn't understand why so he walked over to Boudreau and asked what happened.

"That's when he told me he had a shooting," Richard testified. "He was running over Const. Bulger, he had to shoot him," Richard said Boudreau told him.

Basile Chiasson, the lawyer for the Bathurst police chief, told the hearing that Richard would be the first of up to five police officers at the train station when the shooting occurred who may testify Monday.

RCMP Insp. Ron DeSilva, left, and Bathurst Police Force Chief Ernie Boudreau before DeSilva testified at the arbitration hearing Friday. (Shane Magee/CBC)

On Friday, the supervisor of the intelligence unit, testified the unit received two anonymous tips that Vienneau was transporting a "load of drugs" on a train from Montreal to Bathurst. He said the unit usually gathered intelligence into a case file that would then be passed on to a partner police force for "tactical action," such as executing search warrants or making arrests.

Richard testified the second tip mentioned Vienneau's car at the train station and that he and Basque had been drinking on the train overnight. Basque testified last week she and Vienneau had wine on the train the night before it arrived in Bathurst.

The source of the tip isn't known.

Basque testified last week she didn't know Boudreau and Bulger were police officers when the shooting happened.

Boudreau fired four times, hitting Vienneau twice.

The hearing began last Wednesday and is scheduled to run until Friday.

Chiasson has previously said that up to 17 witnesses may testify.

Last week, lawyers for the officers began laying the groundwork to argue the shooting was justified because they say Vienneau hit Bulger with his car.

Joël Michaud is the arbitrator appointed to hear the evidence and decide what discipline the two officers may face. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Joël Michaud, the appointed arbitrator, will decide based on the evidence what discipline the officers may face. His decision is binding, though could be subject to judicial review.

The two officers are suspended with pay from the force.

A coroner's inquest is expected to follow the arbitration hearing. There's also an ongoing civil lawsuit related to the shooting.