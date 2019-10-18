'I saw it all,' train conductor says of 2015 Bathurst shooting

The second day of witness testimony at a discipline hearing for two Bathurst police officers involved in a fatal shooting of an innocent man in 2015 started with testimony from another Via Rail worker.

"I saw it all," Wayne Coster, an engineer on a Via Rail train that had arrived in Bathurst on Jan. 12, 2015, testified Friday.

He said he heard a commotion while walking along the train platform. He looked into the adjacent parking lot and saw a white car get cut off by another vehicle. Coster said it appeared the car attempted to make a 360 degree turn. It hit the snowbank "at full force" without brake lights.

Coster testified he then saw a man in plain clothes running.

"Without any hesitation, he came up along the car and shot out the back driver's side window," Coster said. He heard the person then yell "'get out of the car, get out of the car.'"

Michel Vienneau, a 51-year-old Tracadie businessman, was shot and killed in the Bathurst train station parking lot after arriving from Montreal.

False drug trafficking tip

Bathurst Police Force constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger tried to stop Vienneau after receiving an anonymous tip that he was bringing a "load of drugs" back on the train. The tip turned out to be false.

The first three of what's expected to be 17 witnesses testified Thursday, including a Via Rail train conductor who saw the shooting. Joe Sutton says he heard a commotion, people yelling "stop, stop, don't move," and then saw the shooting.

Coster was standing near Sutton.

Coster compared what he saw to a movie or, he recalled thinking, "that the mafia was in town."

T.J. Burke, the lawyer for Boudreau, asked Coster during cross-examination if he heard anything about the white car hitting an officer and running him over.

"I didn't see anything like that," Coster said, prompting Burke to say other witnesses testified at earlier proceedings that they saw that and are expected to say that again at the arbitration hearing.

'A mechanism of self-defence'

Burke told reporters on Thursday that the public had yet to fully hear what happened that day.

"Today I think we tried to paint the picture that it wasn't just two rogue police officers that went in there shooting guns," Burke said. "There was a mechanism of self-defence."

He suggested multiple times throughout Thursday that Bulger was hit by Vienneau's car and was under the car before his partner shot Vienneau. None of the witnesses who have testified so far have said they saw Bulger hit or run over by Vienneau's car. One witness testified Thursday that it appeared a man was trying to get away from the white car.

Annick Basque, the fiancée of Vienneau, was with him on the day of the shooting and was the first witness called. She said she didn't know the two were police officers when they tried to stop Vienneau.

One officer stepped out of the unmarked car, slipping and briefly disappearing from view. Basque said she then saw him with a gun drawn.

T.J. Burke, left, and Bathurst Const. Mathieu Boudreau arrive Thursday for the arbitration hearing. Behind them is Const. Patrick Bulger and his lawyer, Brian Munro. The hearing began with news the lawyers were again representing the officers. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"My reaction was that there was a crazy person with a gun in his hand," she testified.

Vienneau forced her head under the dash and then shots rang out. She wondered if it was a terror attack, coming shortly after the Charlie Hebdo shooting in Paris.

Three RCMP officers who investigated the shooting are expected to testify, as are other Bathurst officers who were at the train station as part of the operation to intercept Vienneau.

The Via Rail train station in Bathurst following the January 2015 shooting death of Michel Vienneau. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Burke said it's similar to an argument made when the officers were facing criminal manslaughter charges. A judge ruled after a preliminary hearing there wasn't enough evidence of criminal intent to proceed to trial.

The officers are suspended with pay from the force.

Lawyer Joël Michaud is the appointed arbitrator for the hearing and will decide what punishment the officers may face. The Bathurst police chief has recommended they be fired as a result of their actions around the shooting.

The hearing is scheduled to run until Oct. 25.