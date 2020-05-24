Bathurst police search for missing man

The Bathurst Police Force is asking for the public's help to locate Michael Francisco, 31, who was reported missing Saturday.

Police say Francisco left the Bathurst emergency shelter at 1:15 a.m. Friday. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey two-tone Hollister brand sweatshirt.

Police say Francisco previously lived in Tracadie-Sheila. They don't think he has any contacts in Bathurst.

The man's family is concerned for his well-being, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Francisco's whereabouts are asked to call the police department at 506-548-0420.