Bathurst police treating disappearance of teen as 'suspicious'

The Bathurst Police Force says it's treating the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl as suspicious.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen getting into a grey Ford Ranger truck in Bathurst, N.B. last Tuesday morning, said Bathurst Police Chief Stéphane Roy in a news release.

With help from the public, police were able to identify, locate and seize the truck, which remains in the police force's possession, Roy said.

Roy said the force understands there has "been much discussion" over the fact that an Amber Alert hasn't been issued.

"We assure you that, at the onset, members of the Criminal Investigation Division had considered submitting a request to the RCMP's J Division for the activation of an 'Amber Alert'," said Roy, in the release.

"However, we quickly realized that the 4 criteria, that must all be met, were not."

Roy, in his statement, does not say what four criteria were not met, and he was unavailable for a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. He also says in his statement that the police force will not be answering any media inquiries on the matter "until we determine that the circumstances are appropriate for us to do so."

Roy said the Acadia-Chaleur ground search and rescue team will be searching a specific area in the Chaleur Region on Wednesday, and only authorized members of the team will be permitted on the site, along with law enforcement personnel.

"We understand and appreciate that the general public will want to help with the search. However, this group of trained

individuals have a systemic approach to their search and we want to allow them the space to do their jobs efficiently."

Roy-Boudreau is five feet four inches tall, and weighs 119 pounds with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a pair of camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force at 506-548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.