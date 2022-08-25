Bathurst police chief steps down after getting job with RCMP

The Bathurst police chief is stepping down after just under two years on the job.

Stéphane Roy is leaving the Bathurst Police Force to join the northeast district of the RCMP, city spokesperson Luc Foulem said Thursday.

"Essentially, he's not going far from home," Foulem said.

Gilles Maillet has been nominated as interim police chief, and city council will have a vote to confirm him at a special meeting Monday night. Maillet would take over on Sept. 9.

Maillet, who was with the RCMP before retiring, would be the fourth person in the Bathurst chef's job in five years.

Foulem said Roy, Maillet and Mayor Kim Chamberlain were not available to answer questions Thursday.

Roy took the job just over a year ago. He replaced Ernie Boudreau, who took over in 2017 from Eugene Poitras.

Foulem said the Poitras and Eugene both left their positions because of retirement.

"In the case of the the first two, going back to 2016, we're looking at retirement situations and the last one, well, as stated it was an opportunity that he he couldn't ignore."

Bathurst police have been in the news as they investigate the disappearance and suspected homicide of 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau. The RCMP's major crime unit took over the investigation this year, after finding reason to believe Madison was near Middle River, outside Bathurst city limits.

The teen was last seen May 11, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m. as she walked to her school bus stop near her home in Bathurst.