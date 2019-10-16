Arbitration hearing to start for 2 Bathurst officers involved in fatal 2015 shooting

An arbitration hearing is set to start Wednesday morning for two Bathurst police officers involved in the shooting death of Michel Vienneau at a train station more than four years ago.

The hearing, scheduled to last eight days, will deal with recommendations to dismiss Bathurst Police Force constables Patrick Bulger and Mathieu Boudreau over their actions related to the shooting.

Vienneau was killed Jan. 12, 2015, when the officers tried to arrest him at the Via Rail parking lot in Bathurst. The officers were responding to what turned out to be a false tip that Vienneau was carrying "a load of drugs."

The city has previously described what happened as "so fundamentally troubling that the public trust and the community's interests deserve no less than the matter being fully aired in a public forum in front of an arbitrator."

The hearing arose after a New Brunswick Police Act investigation and the sides could not agree on discipline and corrective steps.

Michel Vienneau, 51, of Tracadie, was coming off a Via Rail train from Montreal when he was shot and killed by police. (Submitted by Nicolas Vienneau)

Each officer was found to have breached five counts of the New Brunswick Police Act: they didn't properly use and carry a firearm, they abused authority, neglected their duty and acted in a discreditable manner.

The hearing at the Best Western hotel is scheduled to run Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 21-25.

Lawyer Joël Michaud is the appointed arbitrator. The arbitrator's decision is binding, unless overturned by a judicial review.

Lawyer Joël Michaud is the appointed arbitrator. (CBC)

Boudreau was a rookie constable working with a specialized joint-forces intelligence unit for six months when it received an anonymous tip about Vienneau. Boudreau and Bulger were instructed by a superior officer to investigate the tip, defence lawyer T.J. Burke told CBC in 2017.

They parked in an unmarked police vehicle next to a car they identified as Vienneau's and waited for him to arrive on the train from Montreal.

Vienneau, a 51-year-old Tracadie businessman, stepped off the train that day more than four years ago with his common-law partner, Annick Basque.

Boudreau and Bulger activated their emergency lights and tried to block Vienneau from leaving when Vienneau started the engine of his car. Bulger left the vehicle and yelled, "Police, stop."

Burke told CBC that Vienneau hit the gas and smashed into the police vehicle and hit Bulger. Burke said Bulger appeared to slide underneath Vienneau's car.

The Via Rail train station in Bathurst following the shooting in 2015. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Boudreau fired his pistol four times, fatally striking Vienneau.

The two officers were charged with manslaughter, however a judge determined after a preliminary inquiry that there wasn't enough evidence of criminal intent to proceed to trial.

Bulger and Boudreau were suspended with pay from the police force after the charges were laid, though returned to work in February 2017 following the judge's ruling.