Jury selection begins at Bathurst coroner's inquest into shooting of Michel Vienneau

Jury selection was getting underway Tuesday at a coroner's inquest into the death of Michel Vienneau.

The 51-year-old businessman from Tracadie was shot to death by police outside the Bathurst train station in January 2015.

Based on evidence given at earlier proceedings, they were acting on a false Crime Stoppers tip that Vienneau had a load of drugs from Montreal.

Vienneau was shot as he attempted to flee in his vehicle and pinned an undercover officer against a snowbank.

Charges against the officers were dropped after a preliminary inquiry, and a police commission arbitrator found the officers were not at fault.

The inquest is meant to examine the circumstances of the death and make recommendations if needed to prevent something similar from happening in the future.

It is taking place in a large meeting room at Danny's Inn in Beresford to allow for physical distancing.