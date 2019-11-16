RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest for a Bathurst man in connection with a robbery and assault.

Ronald Albert Canuel, 30, has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident that took place on Nov. 5 in Village-Blanchard, about eight kilometres south of Caraquet.

Two other people have already been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

Canuel is described as five-foot-eight and 150 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

He has tattoos on his face and neck.

He is known to drive a 2013 Mazda 3, with the New Brunswick licence plate JUE 952.

Anyone who sees Canuel is advised to not approach him and call 911 immediately.