Bathurst man wanted in connection to robbery, assault
Ronald Albert Canuel, 30, has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
Ronald Albert Canuel charged with robbery and assault with a weapon
RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest for a Bathurst man in connection with a robbery and assault.
The charges relate to an incident that took place on Nov. 5 in Village-Blanchard, about eight kilometres south of Caraquet.
Two other people have already been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.
Canuel is described as five-foot-eight and 150 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
He has tattoos on his face and neck.
He is known to drive a 2013 Mazda 3, with the New Brunswick licence plate JUE 952.
Anyone who sees Canuel is advised to not approach him and call 911 immediately.