Bathurst man dies from injuries at NB Power substation

A 41-year-old Bathurst man died Saturday morning from injuries obtained at an NB Power substation.

Police were called to a power outage on St. Anne Street in Bathurst Saturday morning. They found the man seriously injured at the nearby NB Power substation.

The man was taken to Chaleur Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

Sgt. Roger Melanson, with the Bathurst Police Force, said he wouldn't elaborate on what the man was doing at the power substation and that they are locked. He said police are still trying to determine what happened.

NB Power says stealing copper from substations can be deadly. (Francois Lejeune/Radio-Canada)

NB Power confirmed an individual broke into their Bathurst West substation early this morning.

"The theft of copper wires is a concern for us as safety is paramount in all our operations and our employees always apply the highest safety standards when working on equipment," said Sheila Lagacé, spokesperson for NB Power, in an email.

Lagacé said NB Power has been taking measures to address copper thefts by using less valuable metals where possible.

NB Power has been a target for copper thefts from its substations and hydro poles in the past. It has warned the public that stealing copper from substations can be deadly.

A substation reduces high voltage power to a lower level of power and distributes it to homes and businesses.