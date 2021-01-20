Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

22-year-old Bathurst area man dead after head-on crash

A man from the Bathurst area is dead after a motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

45-year-old truck driver also injured in crash

CBC News ·
Traffic on Route 11 was rerouted for several hours after the crash. (Marie-Ève Arsenault/Radio-Canada)

The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 11 near Petit-Rocher and was a head-on crash.

A 22-year-old man died and a 45-year-old truck driver was injured.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours.   

With files from Radio-Canada

