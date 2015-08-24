Bathurst Mall reopens after structural inspection
Parts of the Bathurst Mall that were closed because of structural concerns are now open again.
Offices at the mall closed Friday because of cracks caused by heavy snow, reopened Tuesday
Mall manager Renelle Landry said that following an inspection by a structural engineering firm, all offices at Place Bathurst Mall will be reopened for business.
WorkSafeNB, which has offices in the mall, ordered the closure Friday, after heavy snow caused cracks in the walls.
The closure only affected offices on the second floor and those on the first floor that have second-floor offices above them.
Landry said WorkSafe's order has been lifted.
"No structural damages were detected," she said.
