Heavy snow causes structural concerns, closures at Bathurst Mall

WorkSafeNB has closed its own offices and others at the Bathurst Mall after heavy snow caused cracks in the walls.

Laragh Dooley, WorkSafeNB spokesperson, said Slate Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield and WorkSafe offices have been closed since the cracks were discovered Friday after a recent heavy snowfall.

On Monday parts of the mall were still closed.

The closure only affects offices on the second floor and those on the first floor that have second-floor offices above them, Dooley said.

She said the offices will be closed until engineers make sure the cracks on the walls of some offices don't represent structural damage, and the building can safely withstand further heavy snow.

The order was issued under Section 11 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which says that owners of a place of employment must "take every reasonable precaution to ensure the health and safety of any person having access to or using that place of employment or part thereof."

"The order will be lifted once engineers have assured WorkSafeNB of the mall's structural integrity, and that there is no risk of safety to anyone entering the premises," she said.