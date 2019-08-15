Bathurst workers reject city's latest offer as lockout enters third week

Locked-out Bathurst municipal workers voted Wednesday to reject the city's latest contract offer after two days of contract talks.

Guy DeSilva, president of CUPE Local 1282, said members voted 90 per cent against the offer.

"We feel it sends a clear message," DeSilva said. "We're ready to go back to the table, and we feel there's still room to negotiate and work out a fair deal."

The city plans to hold a news conference Thursday morning.

On July 25, the city locked out 22 workers, including receptionists, IT support technicians, payroll and accounts clerks. City managers have been performing the duties of those locked out.

DeSilva said the union and city made progress and settled several items during negotiations with a provincially appointed mediator Monday and Tuesday. But he said wages continue to be a sticking point.

The union says the city has offered annual wage increases that are less than inflation, while it is seeking increases in line with inflation or higher.

Bathurst Mayor Paulo Fongemie says the union's wage requests could result in tax increases, which the city wants to avoid. (Shane Magee/CBC )

Mayor Paolo Fongemie has said the city can't afford to provide the wage increase the union is seeking. He said the council elected in 2016 is trying to get the city's finances in order.

The last contract expired in 2016. The contract had pay rates between $22.66 per hour and $32.41, depending on the role.

The union's executive rejected an offer from the city in June that included a pay increase of six per cent over five years.