A Bathurst-area man accused of failing to follow the conditions of his release after being charged with two sex crimes has been denied bail.

Steven Laurette, 43, of South Tetagouche, appeared in Bathurst provincial court on Wednesday for a pre-trial conference and a bail hearing.

He faced a charge of not following an order that he not be in the presence of girls under the age of 18 unless he is in the presence of someone over 18 who is aware of the criminal investigation into him.

By the end of the proceedings Wednesday, Judge Eric Sonier had stayed the court order, but Laurette is to remain in custody because of the sex-crime charges.

Laurette was charged in September 2019 with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for trial in March and April 2023.

The court order was issued after Laurette was charged in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred between Dec. 1, 2018, and March 12, 2019, in the Petit-Rocher area.

A publication ban prevents CBC News from reporting what was said in court during the bail hearing.

Steven Laurette, seen here in his Facebook profile picture, was charged in 2019 with sexually assaulting a person under 16 years of age. (Steven Laurette/Facebook)

Laurette was arrested on May 13, 2021, for not following the court order.

Laurette was named by Bathurst police the same month as part of their timeline into the investigation of the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau.

The 14-year-old went missing near the northern New Brunswick city on May 11, 2021 and her disappearance was deemed a homicide in August of that year. The search for her remains and clues about her death has continued, police say.

Friends and family members of Roy-Boudreau's were in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Crown prosecutor Yves Duguay asked for the stay of proceedings against Laurette in the matter of violating the court order. Duguay said the attorney general had advised him under Section 579 (1) of the Criminal Code to make the request because a larger investigation is underway.