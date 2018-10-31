Bathurst hospital obstetrics closed again

The obstetrics unit at the Chaleur Regional Hospital is closed again — for the second time in two weeks.

The Vitalité Health Network​ said this closure, too, is the result of a nursing shortage.

Pregnant women in the Bathurst area are again being advised to travel to Miramichi or Campbellton to give birth.

This closure will last until Tuesday at 8 a.m., or possibly even longer.

Vitalité said the circumstances are beyond its control and could arise again.

"Some nursing staff leaves of absence were extended and additional leaves of absence were taken," said Gilles Lanteigne, the president and CEO of the network.

The health network plans to provide an update on Monday.

The unit was also closed last week, from Monday at 4 p.m. until Friday at 8 a.m.