Historic post office not going anywhere, says Bathurst mayor

The mayor of Bathurst, N.B., has allayed fears the city's Old Post Office would be put to the wrecking ball.

Public concern grew for the future of the historic building after a large piece of timber fell from its clock tower earlier this month. Mayor Paolo Fongemie said the city fenced and taped off the building last week for safety reasons.

But Fongemie said the city has no plans to tear down the 134-year-old building, despite speculation on social media the Old Post Office's days could be numbered.

It's quite the opposite, he said.

Speaking to Shift New Brunswick, Fongemie said the city will make the necessary repairs and move ahead with plans to install the local Royal Canadian Legion's war museum.

Fongemie said the piece of timber that fell was "mostly decorative" and did not weaken the building's integrity. Vibration from construction next door dislodged the piece of wood, he said.

"We're looking at how to replace the pieces of wood that are rotten, but we have no intention of tearing down the building," he said.

The city will soon receive a building inspector's report on any issues that needs addressing, he said, and it's already in talks with consultants on refurbishing some of the interior to make way for the museum.

The extent of work will be known once the report is received, but Fongemie said they will make any changes to ensure the public's safety and that the building's electrical and plumbing is up to code.

Museum a good fit

The war museum was in need of a new home after the legion sold its building last year. The city agreed the Old Post Office would be a good fit.

Fongemie said the building once served as headquarters for the North Shore (New Brunswick) Regiment — a regiment that's nearly as old as the country and celebrated in the community.

The history weaves nicely into the Old Post Office's heritage.

Built in 1885 by the federal government, the two-and-a-half-storey stone building was among the post offices constructed in the Romanesque style between 1881 and 1896, according to Canada's Historic Places.

It was designed to reflect the federal government's presence in a smaller municipality, the registry said.

The Main Street building was designated a provincial historic site in 1989.

"I think it will be a great add-on to our downtown," Fongemie said.

He said the tentative plan is to open the museum by the summer of 2020.