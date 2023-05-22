Community rallies around 15 foreign workers displaced by Saint-Léolin fire

More than a dozen foreign workers have been displaced after a rental home caught fire Friday in Saint-Léolin, N.B., near Bathurst, N.B.

There were no injuries to the 15 men and women employed by LeBreton & Fils Fisheries Ltd. in Grande-Anse, which is about a half-dozen kilometres from where the fire happened.

The fish processing plant has found temporary lodging and collected donations for the workers.

"We thank the community who have been unimaginably generous, whether it be clothes, blankets, bedding, shoes, cash donations," the company said in a Facebook post.

The community brought food and personal care packages for the workers, while carpenters in the community built beds for them.

"A huge thank you to everyone for your generosity … the employees thank you wholeheartedly," said the company.