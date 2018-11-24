Under the pressure of online sales, a Bathurst photo supply store will close

It's business as usual at the Golden Image Centre in Bathurst, for now.

Floyd Ronalds and his wife, Carole Fournier, greet customers with a smile and provide help where they can. But Ronalds says they're on the verge of tears all the time.

Both will lose their jobs on Dec. 31 when the photo supply store closes its doors for a final time.

Ronalds, who's worked at the store for six years, said finding out the news was devastating to him and his wife. Carole has worked at the store since 1989.

"It wasn't a shock, it was heartbreaking," Ronalds said. "But it bothers Carole a hell of a lot more than me because it's been 29 years of her life."

Owner Paul Frenette made the decision to close the store in early November. He told Radio-Canada people can either buy things all under one roof or they shop online now.

Frenette said many shoppers come to the store to ask for advice, but they don't come back. With a click or two of the mouse, they make their purchases online.

'We can't compete anymore'

Ronalds, who admits he's angry, said online shopping is the key factor in the closure.

Golden Image Centre has been open in Bathurst since 1989. Unable to compete in an online world, it will close on Dec. 31. (Francois Lejeune/CBC)

"I can't sell below what I paid for it. We have to make a profit."

But for Ronalds, he says other things have changed as well.

"People don't support local small businesses anymore. The online shopping trend is just astronomical.​ We can't compete anymore."

Ronalds said business at the store over the last three years has been a roller-coaster but the last eight months have been particularly bad.

"It's just like the bottom fell right out of it. It was like we flipped a switch and said we're not here anymore, but we were."

Poor economy

Asked why he thought it happened, Ronalds said he blames the poor economy not only Bathurst but also in northern New Brunswick and on the Acadien Peninsula.

Paul Frenette made the decision to close the Golden Image Centre, saying online sales have hurt the business over the past few years. (Francois Lejeune/Radio Canada)

"Everything here is minimum wage. There's no money to go around."

Ronalds said the regular customers are upset at losing the store that offered them so much — getting prints made, framing, photo restoration, passport photos, camera sales and more.

"These people are like family we've known them so long."

But he added Frenette has decided he's not going to invest any more money into the business and at his age, Ronalds says he doesn't blame him.

"I've got my photography business to do and we'll find other jobs."

While he admits it's hard to stay positive, he said they have to serve their remaining loyal customers.

"We still love it and we will love it right to the day we put the lock on the door."