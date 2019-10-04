'Everybody is crying': Community mourns 3 women killed in Bathurst crash

A Laméque church was full Thursday evening as a community gathered to mourn three women, two of whom were nuns, who died in a motor vehicle accident the night before.

Sister Gisele Turgeon, 88, Sister Annette Hache, 75, and Regine Noel Beaudin, 64, were remembered as devoted members of their church and community.

"Everybody is crying, everybody is mourning," said Father Hansel Nwachukwuogi, assistant parish priest at the Notre-Dame-des-Flots church, where about 200 people packed in to pay their respects at the special service.

"The community will miss them greatly."

He and the victims of the crash were in Bathurst on Wednesday for a celebration honouring Nigerian priests from the Sons of Mary, Mother of Mercy congregation.

The victims were driving back to Lamèque in a minivan with two other women, also nuns, when the collision happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Route 11 near King Avenue as the driver of the minivan made a U-turn, police said.

The driver, 79-year-old Sister Lucie Paulin, was still in hospital in Bathurst on Wednesday night with broken ribs. She's expected to be discharged Friday.

Sister Gabrielle Hache, the 72-year-old sister of Sister Annette Hache, was released from hospital on Thursday.

From left, Regine Noel Beaudin, Sister Annette Hache, Father Anthony Nwachukwuogi, Sister Gabrielle Hache, Sister Gisele Turgeon, and Sister Lucie Paulin pose for a photo during the celebration in Bathurst on Wednesday before the crash claimed the lives of Turgeon, Beaudin and Annette Hache. (Father Anthony Nwachukwuogi/Submitted)

The driver of the transport truck, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.

"I couldn't sleep," said Father Nwachukwuogi, who left the hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

He had come to know the women well since moving to the northeastern New Brunswick community eight months ago. They had taught him French.

The nuns were teachers; they had taught many in the community before focusing on teaching French to missionary priests from Africa who were coming to Canada.

Local resident Gaetanne Beaudin Rouselle said Sister Turgeon was her Grade 2 teacher and she'll remember Sister Hache for her beautiful singing voice. Regine Beaudin, she said, was very active in the church.

It was an emotional service Thursday, with many trying to understand what had happened. Jackie Plourde, pastoral assistant at Notre-Dame-des-Flots, said the service was silent and calm.

Jackie Plourde, pastoral assistant, said the service was 'powerful.' (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

"It was really powerful to me," she said. "I think our people of this parish really needed something like that to help them mourn … to understand the situation because cannot explain what happened.

"They were just full of love and tried to help everybody around them … They were people that we're really going to miss."

Father Patrick McGraw told the congregation they should know the nuns and Regine Beaudin were happy Wednesday.

It was a joyous celebration at the Bathurst Cathedral, he said, and they expressed to many how proud they were, how happy they were in that moment.

The event celebrated 41 missionaries from Nigeria who came to be priests in Canada.