Michel Vienneau 'purposely' hit officer before shooting, RCMP report concluded

An RCMP investigation into the fatal shooting of Michel Vienneau in 2015 concluded a Bathurst police officer was justified in shooting the man to save the life of the officer's partner.

Bathurst Police Force's chief has recommended constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger be fired over their conduct around the shooting.

Boudreau and Bulger were among several officers waiting at the Via Rail train station for Vienneau based on two false Crime Stoppers tips that he was trafficking drugs back from Montreal. Boudreau and Bulger attempted to intercept Vienneau as he started to drive away from the station.

Larry Wilson led the Nova Scotia RCMP's investigation of the Jan. 12, 2015, shooting and prepared a report with its findings. Key findings were read by a lawyer for one of the officers during a discipline hearing in Bathurst on Tuesday as the author of the report testified.

The 21 key findings include that Bulger fired once at the car's rear tire to try to stop it, that Vienneau "purposely" struck Bulger with his car, and Boudreau shot four times to stop an imminent and ongoing threat to his partner's life.

'Pretty big finding'

"Pretty big finding, I would say," lawyer T.J. Burke said while cross-examining Wilson about his findings.

"Yes," Wilson said.

Another finding says Vienneau "may" not have known Bulger and Boudreau were police officers. Burke narrowed in on the word "may," asking if that word was used because they can't know for certain.

"You're right, that's why we put may there," Wilson said.

There was also paint transfer between Vienneau's white Chevrolet Cruze and the unmarked police car driven by the two officers. The report also concluded that police, after thorough investigation, found no evidence that Vienneau had criminal history or ties.

The now-retired officer testified up to 28 officers were involved in the investigation. His report was prepared to examine whether the shooting was justified and if there were grounds for criminal code charges against the officers.

Bathurst Police Force constables Patrick Bulger, left, and Mathieu Boudreau, centre, leave the hearing Monday with lawyer T.J. Burke. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Manslaughter charges were laid against Boudreau and Bulger based on the RCMP investigation, however a judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence of criminal intent to proceed to trial following a preliminary hearing.

Wilson is one of three people expected to testify Tuesday.

Lawyers for the officers have suggested at multiple times through the hearing that Vienneau hit and ran over Bulger, but no one has so far testified they saw that happen.

Several witnesses have described seeing Bulger fall near the front of Vienneau's car, looking like he was trying to get away from it, and after the shooting limping around the scene.

On Monday, two officers who were part of the surveillance operation testified that it was hastily organized after the members of the Northeast Integrated Intelligence Unit were alerted to the tips.

The tips came in after the Via Rail train Vienneau was on was scheduled to arrive in Bathurst, but the train was late and officers rapidly set up around the station parking lot.

Michel Vienneau and his partner Annick Basque were coming off a Via Rail train from Montreal when police acted on anonymous tips that Vienneau was trafficking drugs. (Facebook)

Last week, the unit's supervisor testified that usually the team gathered intelligence that was used to build a file that partner-police agencies would act upon.

The appointed arbitrator, Joël Michaud, will decide what discipline the officers may face based on the evidence presented at the hearing.

Up to 17 witnesses were expected to testify during the arbitration hearing which began Oct. 16 and was scheduled to wrap up Oct. 25.

However, testimony is taking longer than expected and the possibility of continuing the hearing into next week has been raised.