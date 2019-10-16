Coroner's inquest scheduled six years after police killed Michel Vienneau

A coroner's inquest has been scheduled to examine the events that led Bathurst police to fatally shoot Michel Vienneau six years ago.

Chief Coroner Jérôme Ouellette will preside over the inquest scheduled from April 27 to May 7 at a venue in Beresford, near Bathurst, according to a news release issued Friday.

A jury will hear the evidence, presented publicly during the formal court proceeding, about what led to the 51-year-old Tracadie businessman's death on Jan. 12, 2015.

The jury can issue recommendations meant to prevent similar deaths in the future. An inquest doesn't make findings regarding legal responsibility.

Vienneau was killed at the Bathurst train station after returning from a weekend trip to Montreal to watch a hockey game with his fiancée, Annick Basque.

The RCMP took this photo of the scene outside the Bathurst Via Rail station, after Michel Vienneau was shot by a member of the Bathurst Police Force. (RCMP)

The couple had stepped off the train and Vienneau had started to drive away from the station when officers surveilling him attempted to intercept him.

Two anonymous tips submitted through Crime Stoppers had said Vienneau was trafficking drugs on the train, and indicated his car was parked at the train station.

Constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger were among six undercover officers who rushed to the station based on anonymous Crime Stoppers tips.

Vdeo recreation of the shooting based on witness testimony

Bathurst train station shooting re-enactment CBC News New Brunswick Video 0:30 A rough recreation of what may have taken place at the train station on Jan. 12, 2015, based on testimony from witnesses at a police discipline hearing. 0:30

When Vienneau began to drive away from the station, Boudreau and Bulger moved to stop him. They got out of an unmarked police car in plainclothes and drew their pistols.

Evidence heard at a discipline hearing for the officers held in 2019 indicated that Vienneau drove his Chevrolet Cruze into the police car and kept driving toward Bulger.

Bulger testified he was hit by Vienneau's car and pinned against a snowbank. Boudreau, who testified he feared for his partner's life, then fired four times at Vienneau.

Vienneau died of a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.

An RCMP investigation into the shooting determined the tips were false and there was no evidence Vienneau was trafficking drugs.

Documents obtained by CBC News showed Nova Scotia RCMP, which investigated the officers' actions, considered a probe of the false tips.

However, RCMP last year confirmed that they don't know the identity of the person who submitted the tips.

Criminal charges against the officers were dropped after a preliminary inquiry.

Const. Mathieu Boudreau, left, testified that he shot four times at Michel Vienneau when fearing for the life of his partner, Const. Patrick Bulger. (Shane Magee/CBC )

A separate investigation under the New Brunswick Police Act alleged the officers: didn't properly use and carry a firearm, abused their authority by using unnecessary force, failed to follow police policies and procedures and acted in a discreditable manner.

An arbitrator ruled in late 2019 that Boudreau and Bulger did not violate the code of conduct and could keep their jobs.

The decision followed testimony from 13 witnesses over 11 days in Bathurst in fall 2019.

The New Brunswick government had previously said an inquest would be held, though it had to take place after the criminal and discipline proceedings.

However, while the appeal period ended a year ago, it was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic that the province said affected scheduling the inquest.

The inquest will take place at Danny's Events Centre in Beresford "to ensure compliance with physical distancing requirements due to COVID-19," a news release says.