Bathurst city councillor resigns after taking new job

Five months after being elected in a byelection, Jeff Glendenning has resigned from Bathurst city council because of a new job.

A news release from the city says Glendenning's new position will see him working out of province, making his commitment to serve on city council too difficult.

"I'm disappointed to see Mr. Glendenning leave as his youth and his entrepreneurial experience brought an interesting element to the dynamics of city council," said Mayor Paolo Fongemie.

"That said, I understand and appreciate his decision, and wish him the best in his new endeavours."

The election to fill the vacant council seat will not be held until spring 2019.