Man charged with attempted murder after shot fired in Bathurst bar

A 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shot was fired inside a Bathurst bar early Saturday morning.

Marc-Andre Belliveau of Allardville was arrested by city police for allegedly discharging a firearm inside Tom's Karaoke Bar around 1:30 a.m., according to the Bathurst Police Force.

Belliveau is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He appeared in court Monday where the judge ordered a 30-day psychiatric evaluation. He is scheduled to return on Feb. 11 to enter a plea.

No one was injured in the incident.

"I think the people in this small town have been shaken by this," bar owner Tom Lee told Radio-Canada. "It's a quiet place … Everyone knows each other."