Bathurst arena evacuated after 'suspicious' package found

The K. C. Irving Regional Center in Bathurst was evacuated late Thursday morning after employees found a "suspicious" package.

Police responded to an employee call and proceeded to evacuate the arena complex, said Luc Foulem, a spokesperson for the City of Bathurst.

"Late in the morning, staff at the K. C. Irving Regional Center found a package they considered suspicious," Foulem told Radio-Canada.

"They called the police force in Bathurst to investigate. According to the information we were given, it was determined that access to the building should be restricted."

The city is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

The police have established a large security perimeter around the building.

Four fire trucks were also on scene.

On Wednesday night, the arena hosted a sold-out NHL exhibition game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers.

Foulem said he doesn't believe the situation will affect the first game of the 2019-2020 Acadie-Bathurst Titan season, scheduled for Friday night at the K.C. Irving Regional Center.