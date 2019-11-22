Officer who shot Michel Vienneau to testify at Bathurst arbitration hearing

A Bathurst Police Force constable is expected to testify about the day he fatally shot Michel Vienneau in 2015 as an arbitration hearing continues Friday.

Const. Mathieu Boudreau is expected to be the final witness in the discipline hearing in Bathurst that began Oct. 16. Boudreau and Const. Patrick Bulger face five counts of code of conduct violations related to their actions Jan. 12, 2015.

That was the day Vienneau was coming home from Montreal on a Via Rail train. The two officers were part of a specialized intelligence unit that worked undercover investigating drugs and organized crime.

The unit had received anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers that morning that Vienneau was trafficking drugs on the train. The tips ultimately turned out to be false.

Michel Vienneau, 51, of Tracadie, got off a Via Rail train from Montreal and was in his car when he was shot and killed by police in January 2015. (Submitted by Nicolas Vienneau)

When the officers attempted to stop Vienneau, it's unclear if he knew they were police officers.

Other police witnesses, including Bulger, have testified that Vienneau began to drive away from the train station and hit Bulger before Boudreau fired his pistol.

The Bathurst police chief has recommended the officers be fired. The arbitration hearing will decide what punishment they may face based on the evidence presented.

After Boudreau testified, lawyers plan to offer final arguments on Dec. 9 in Fredericton. Joël Michaud, a lawyer appointed as arbitrator, will then issue a ruling.