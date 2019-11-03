Bathurst police officer who fatally shot Michel Vienneau expected to testify today

A Bathurst Police Force constable is expected to testify about what led him to fatally shoot Michel Vienneau in January 2015, when a discipline hearing into his conduct resumes Monday.

Vienneau, a 51-year-old Tracadie businessman, and his fiancée Annick Basque were returning on the train from a weekend trip to Montreal to watch a hockey game. Police were waiting for them at the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015, based on tips they were trafficking drugs. The anonymous Crime Stoppers tips were false.

Constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger attempted to intercept Vienneau. When the man didn't stop, Boudreau fired four times, killing Vienneau.

T.J. Burke, the lawyer representing Boudreau, said last month that he expected his client would testify about what led to the officers going to the train station, their decision to try and arrest Vienneau, and Boudreau's decision to shoot the man.

A second day, Nov. 22, has been set aside for further testimony should it be required.

Michel Vienneau, 51, of Tracadie, had come off a Via Rail train from Montreal and was in his car when he was shot and killed by police. (Submitted by Nicolas Vienneau)

A complaint about the conduct of the two officers led to an investigation and each facing five counts of code of conduction violations under the New Brunswick Police Act. They deny the counts.

The hearing is to determine what discipline they may face. The city's police chief has recommended they be fired.

The testimony Monday comes after the hearing was paused for more than a week. It began Oct. 16 and the lawyer for the chief of police called 11 witnesses before closing his case Oct. 23. Starting Monday, the officers will be able to enter evidence and call witnesses.

Those witnesses include Basque, who testified she didn't know Bulger and Boudreau were police, as well as other eye witnesses at the train station. Several officers who were also there as part of the police operation testified.

The officers, their lawyers, the arbitrator, police chief and the chief's lawyer visited the scene of the shooting for a few minutes to get a sense of the area last month. (Shane Magee/CBC)

An RCMP officer testified about carrying out an outside investigation of the shooting and writing a report.

That report found Vienneau had no criminal connections, was not trafficking drugs and may not have known the two were police when they tried to stop him. It also concluded he purposely hit Bulger before Boudreau opened fire.

Lawyer Joël Michaud is the arbitrator appointed to hear the case. His ruling is binding, though can be subject to judicial review.

The two officers are suspended from the Bathurst police with pay pending the outcome of the hearing.