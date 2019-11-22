Bathurst arbitration hearing resumes with closing arguments
2 Bathurst officers face hearing over fatal shooting of Michel Vienneau in 2015
Closing arguments will be made in Fredericton at an arbitration hearing for two Bathurst police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Michel Vienneau almost five years ago.
The 51-year-old Tracadie businessman was killed by officers who wrongly believed he was trafficking drugs based on anonymous Crime Stoppers tips.
It's unclear if Vienneau knew Bathurst Police Force constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger were officers when they attempted to stop him as he started to drive away from the train station.
The officers, working for an undercover unit, were in plainclothes and in an unmarked police car.
Two anonymous Crime Stoppers tips alleged Vienneau was trafficking drugs on the train back from Montreal. No drugs were found after the shooting and an RCMP investigation found no evidence he had criminal ties.
Thirteen witnesses testified during the hearing, which spanned 10 days in Bathurst.
Lawyers will to offer closing arguments Monday at the Labour and Employment Board office in Fredericton. The hearing location was moved to accommodate the lawyers' schedules.
Joël Michaud, a lawyer appointed as arbitrator, legally has 15 days to issue a decision.
