Bathurst arbitration hearing resumes with closing arguments

Closing arguments will be made in Fredericton at an arbitration hearing for two Bathurst police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Michel Vienneau almost five years ago.

The 51-year-old Tracadie businessman was killed by officers who wrongly believed he was trafficking drugs based on anonymous Crime Stoppers tips.

It's unclear if Vienneau knew Bathurst Police Force constables Mathieu Boudreau and Patrick Bulger were officers when they attempted to stop him as he started to drive away from the train station.

The officers, working for an undercover unit, were in plainclothes and in an unmarked police car.

Michel Vienneau and Annick Basque were coming off a Via Rail train from Montreal when he was shot and killed by police in January 2015. (Facebook)

Two anonymous Crime Stoppers tips alleged Vienneau was trafficking drugs on the train back from Montreal. No drugs were found after the shooting and an RCMP investigation found no evidence he had criminal ties.

Thirteen witnesses testified during the hearing, which spanned 10 days in Bathurst.

Lawyers will to offer closing arguments Monday at the Labour and Employment Board office in Fredericton. The hearing location was moved to accommodate the lawyers' schedules.

Joël Michaud, a lawyer appointed as arbitrator, legally has 15 days to issue a decision.