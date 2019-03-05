Major bass-fishing tournament coming to Fredericton

The St. John River might be frozen over now but come autumn 150 anglers will be dropping their lines in the water to catch as much smallmouth bass as they can as part of the Berkley B1 Tour.

"That time a year is going to really showcase the New Brunswick smallmouth fishery because they are going to be big bags and lots of them," said longtime fisherman Ray McFarlane.

Bobby Despres, the sport tourism co-ordinator for the City of Fredericton, said the tournament will help establish the area as a bass fishing destination.

"Within the North American system this is actually a major destination for bass fishing and we're hoping that through events like the B1 … that we increase the visibility of angling within New Brunswick but more specifically in Fredericton proper," he said.

The city spent $15,000 to bring the multi-day competition to Fredericton. It's expected it will return the following two years.

According to Adam Foster, East Coast series promotions manager for the B1 Tour, anglers will arrive a few days ahead of time to scope out their fishing spots, do some research and practise for the tournament.

"One of the greatest thing about tournament fishing is the ability to travel to new destinations, bodies of water and experience what those townships and such have to offer," he said.

And McFarlane already has his eye on the prize. He's hoping his experience will give him an advantage.

"I have a lot of history on this water so I know basically what's going to go on for that time of the year. I know where the fish can be transitioning to or coming from or going to," he said.

The tournament runs Oct. 5 and 6.