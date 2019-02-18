Crandall University basketball team forfeits 7 games after using ineligible player

Crandall University Chargers have dropped to last place in men's basketball in the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association after playing an ineligible player for most of the season.

Because of the offence, the ACAA said it had to penalize the Chargers.

"The offending team will lose any and all points awarded in contests where the ineligible player participated," the association said in a news release.

The team from the Moncton university forfeited seven games as a result, leaving it in last place. The Chargers had been in fourth place.

Teah Bailey, director of athletics and recreation, wouldn't release the name of the player who broke regulations.

Bailey said the team submitted its intended roster of players in the fall, as it does every year. He said the team indicated the player had previously played professional basketball.

Professional athletes have to wait a full year after participating in professional games or sports before being eligible for to play in the ACAA, according to the league's operations manual.

But in January, the league contacted the team because the submission Crandall filed with the association didn't make clear when the student last played a professional game.

"As a result, the student was ruled as ineligible to play this season by the ACAA."

Bailey apologized for the omission, adding, "we did not intentionally withhold any information from the league."

He said the players are doing their best to move on.

"It's a tough blow, but they're adjusting and ready to get back to work."

As the host team of the conference championships March 1-3, Crandall automatically gets a chance to play.

"We're down a player, but we're still confident we can win."