Base Gagetown holds annual Terry Fox run

Base Gagetown hosted its annual Terry Fox Run, one the biggest held in of all the military bases in Canada.

Col. Keith Osmond, the commander of 5th Canadian Support Base Gagetown, said the base makes it a community event not just a military exercise.

"It's important because it's remember and recognizing one of heroes," Osmond said.

Osmond didn't have the exact number of people who attended the event but he said it's a large event. The base has held the run for the past 38 years, he said.

Osmond said this run is one of the biggest to be held on any Canadian Forces base. (Trevor Lyons/CBC)

Military members are encouraged to skip their morning or afternoon fitness program and run in the event instead, according to Osmond.

Terry Fox started the Marathon of Hope in April 1980 when he dipped his leg in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of St. John's, Newfoundland.

The marathon aimed to raise money for cancer research. Fox had to have his leg amputated after doctors discovered a tumour in his leg.

Marathon of Hope runner, Terry Fox, shown in this undated photo, had his dream of running across the country cut short near Thunder Bay, Ont., when he learned that cancer had spread to his lungs. (Canadian Press)

Fox had to end his run across Canada on Sept. 1 after the cancer returned. He died in June 1981.

Since then, many schools, organizations, cities, and military bases have participated in Terry Fox runs across Canada.

Terry Fox Day is Sunday, Sept. 16.