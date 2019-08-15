Military exercise will cause traffic disruptions today in Oromocto

Highway 102 near Base Gagetown's North Gate will be intermittently closed between 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday for a military exercise.

Captain Richard Law, a member of the Second Battalion of the The Royal Canadian Regiment, said the Bushman 19 exercise in Oromocto is what's causing the closures. The exercise is a physical and mental endurance test and team building exercise.

Law said participants will be moving along the route carrying heavy packs and canoes. It's a 34.2 km race starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

"It definitely challenges people. It's a physical and mental endurance competition," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

He said traffic delays should be "minimal." Military police and the RCMP will be along Rt. 102, and not necessarily blocking the road. They will be holding back traffic as people cross the highway and walk near the edge of the road.

He said the race starts with a 19.7 km march with a 40 pound rucksack, a 2.5 km portage with the rucksack and a canoe, an 8.7 km canoe paddle around Oromocto Island and finally a 3.3 km march with the rucksack to the finish line.

"It's a long day, you definitely hit a wall at some points, but as long as you keep going one step at a time — and since you're with partner that cooperation and team building definitely helps you get to the finish line."

Around 200 people are participating in the race in pairs.