Afghanistan veteran identified as man who died at CFB Gagetown

The Canadian Armed Forces have identified a man who died at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown on Monday morning.

Warrant Officer Mark Boychuck, 41, was a 20-year military veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan three times and Bosnia once.

"Mark's family, loved ones and colleagues have been notified and will be provided any support and resources they need to get through this difficult time," Col. Keith Osmond, commander of the 5th Canadian Division Support Group, wrote in an emailed statement.

"Let's take this time to remember Mark's contributions to Canada, the international community, and the Canadian Armed Forces, and for those that knew him personally, how our relationships with him enriched our own lives."

The military hasn't said how Boychuck died or where he died on the base, which is located about 25 kilometres from Fredericton. Military police are investigating.

"Out of respect for Mark, his family and friends, let us refrain from speculation and allow the relevant authorities the time they need to investigate what happened," Osmond wrote in the statement.

On Monday, a public affairs officer said there was no risk to the public and the military base had been operating normally all day.