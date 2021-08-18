Prosecution asks for a year of jail time for soldier who laced cupcakes with cannabis

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment in connection to allegations she fed marijuana-laced cupcakes to gunners taking part in a live fire training exercise in July 2018. (Submitted)

The prosecution and defence made their final submissions to military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf on Wednesday in the sentencing of a Base Gagetown soldier.Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell, of Oromocto, was found guilty in August of distributing cupcakes laced with cannabis to soldiers on a training exercise in 2018. She was convicted of eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent, and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner, which carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.The prosecution recommended a year imprisonment, while the defence argued for a dismissal from Her Majesty's Service.Lead prosecutor Maj. Max Reede told the judge the imprisonment is a sentence proportionate with the severity of the offence.He said the act was premeditated and created a dangerous situation for soldiers who were taking part in live explosives and weapons drills."This is not an example of an offender simply losing their temper and performing a regrettable action in the heat of the moment," said Reede."Bombardier Cogswell had many hours to reflect on her course of action from the time of baking the cupcakes... to driving them out to the field and ultimately delivering them."The military court heard in August that Cogswell was working the mobile canteen at the time of the incident in July 2018. She was found to have put cannabis into cupcakes she had baked at home and distributed them to soldiers during Common Gunner, one of the largest combined training exercises with the Royal Canadian Artillery School.Reede added that cannabis was illegal at the time and put the soldiers who consumed the cupcakes at risk of being in breach of the military's drug policy.He also said the sentence should not be suspended.Throughout the sentencing hearing Tuesday and Wednesday, the military court heard that Cogswell struggled with her mental health.She suffers from PTSD - both the military psychiatrist and nurse practitioner who treated her for several years testified to her struggles with the condition during sentencing.The military court heard that Cogswell had been the victim of a sexual assault while in the armed forces and that she could be triggered by male authority figures and being present on a gunline.Defence counsel Ian Kasper told the court in his submission that Cogswell's experience in the Canadian Armed Forces left her traumatized."She's reported bullying, harassment, sexual comments and sexual assault," he said.Kasper added that this is not a rare experience for women in the military."And it's one the military is working very hard to change," he said.Kasper argued that at the time of the cupcake incident, Cogswell's mental resilience had been stretched beyond her limit.He submitted that a jail sentence should be a last resort and that it would be further damaging to Cogswell's mental health.He argued that Cogswell should receive a dismissal from the CAF and a reduction in rank to private."Court martials… have noted that the punishment of dismissal is one of the harshest punishments available and sends one of the strongest messages possible," he said.Kasper added that if a prison sentence is found to be required then it should only be three months and should be a suspended sentence.Cmdr. Sukstorf asked if either side had considered dismissal with disgrace as a sentence, but the defence and prosecution agreed it was too strong a sentence.Cmdr. Sukstorf is expected to deliver her decision Friday afternoon.