A decision is expected Friday in the sentencing of a New Brunswick soldier found guilty of giving cannabis-laced cupcakes to troops on a live-fire training exercise in July 2018 at the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell of Oromocto was convicted of eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent and one count of behaving in a disgraceful manner, a charge under the National Defence Act that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, according to the prosecution.

The prosecution has recommended one year in jail, while the defence argued for a reduction in Cogswell's rank to private and her dismissal from military.

The court martial of Cogswell was held over two weeks in August, and the sentencing hearing took place this week.

The military court heard from several soldiers who consumed the cupcakes. They testified that Cogswell, who was working the mobile canteen at the time, gave out the free baked goods around lunchtime on July 21, 2018, during Common Gunner, one of the largest combined training exercises with the Royal Canadian Artillery School.

The military members described the cupcakes as chocolate, with chocolate icing and a jelly bean on top.







The eight soldiers who consumed the cupcakes said they felt paranoia, anxiety, fatigue, drunkenness and dry mouth starting about 30 minutes after eating them.

During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution read victim impact statements from five of the soldiers.

Many said their trust in the chain of command and their colleagues had been shaken, and they suffered from anxiety because of the cannabis experience.





Cogswell's lawyer, Ian Kasper, read letters of character support from Cogswell's family, including her husband, her mother, father and her sister.

They described her empathetic character and her kindness, especially toward animals.

The military court also heard that Cogswell struggled with her mental health, has been living with PTSD for several years and had been the victim of a sexual assault while serving in the military.