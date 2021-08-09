Military member told police she didn't add cannabis to cupcake mix, court martial hears

A soldier accused of feeding fellow soldiers cannabis-laced cupcakes told military police she didn't add the drug to the cupcake mix she bought at a convenience store.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell denied the cannabis allegations throughout two interviews the police conducted in September and October 2018.

Video recordings of the interviews were played Monday at Cogswell's court martial in Oromocto on eight counts of administering a noxious substance to soldiers without their consent.

Cogswell is also charged with behaving in a disgraceful manner and committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

Accused describes additions to mix

Cogswell, who is from the Oromocto, said she bought a Betty Crocker cake mix from the Ultramar in Burton, a rural community not far from 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown

She told investigator J.C. Leblanc that she added avocado oil and coconut flavouring to the mix. She said she ate five of the cupcakes the night before giving them to the soldiers and felt fine.

"As soon as I heard people got sick I went back to the Ultramar and said this happened," said Cogswell.

Eight soldiers testified last week about eating the cupcakes on July 21, 2018, during a live-fire training exercise. Cogswell was in charge of the canteen where they got the cupcakes.

The soldiers said they soon began experiencing symptoms of fatigue, drunkenness, disorientation, confusion and paranoia. Some worried about handling guns and ammunition.

Medical marijuana helps her sleep

In the courtroom Monday, Cogswell, wearing a green dress and a white jacket, wiped her eyes with tissue when a video from her police interviews was played.

In one interview, Cogswell said she did use medical marijuana in capsule form to help her sleep because she was having trouble sleeping after a traumatic event the year before.

When asked about herself, Cogswell said that when she comes home from work, she locks the doors, cooks dinner and feeds her cat.

"I don't date, I don't go out," she said. "I'm still recovering from what happened."

Cogswell did not go into detail about what had happened the year before.

She did describe the culture working at the canteen to Leblanc and told him she was often called the "canteen bitch" by soldiers.

She said marijuana use was rife among soldiers on the gun line.

In his submission to the judge, Cogswell's defence lawyer Ian Kasper asked for an acquittal of all charges, saying the evidence offered was "evidence of opportunity."

Case called 'circumstantial'

There were others with access to the cupcakes who could have added cannabis to them, Kasper said

"It's extremely circumstantial."

Only one cupcake wrapper was seized and sent to Health Canada to be tested.

Cannabis was found on the wrapper, but it could have come from another source, said Kasper.

Further, none of the eight soldiers affected were drug tested to prove the cannabis is what made them sick.

The prosecution is to make its arguments later Monday.

