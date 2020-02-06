Bas-Caraquet man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing woman

A Bas-Caraquet man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing a woman in April, 2019.

David Chiasson, 50, was sentenced after an appearance in Caraquet Provincial Court on Monday.

In July, 2019 he pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a 45-year-old victim, whose name is under a publication ban.

The incident took place at a residence in Bas-Caraquet on Apr. 10, 2019.

In addition to the prison sentence, Chiasson is prohibited from possessing firearms for life, cannot communicate with the victim during his incarceration and is required to submit a DNA sample.

