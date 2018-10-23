Skip to Main Content
Minor accused in Bas-Caraquet church fire found fit to stand trial

The 14-year-old boy accused of starting the fire that destroyed a century-old church in the northeastern village of Bas-Caraquet has been found fit to stand trial following a psychiatric examination.

14-year-old underwent a psychiatric examination following June fire

A late June fire gutted the century-old St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Bas-Caraquet. (Wildinette Paul/Radio-Canada)

The minor, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was arrested June 28, days after the blaze that gutted the 114-year-old St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.

The case has been adjourned until Nov. 27, when the boy will appear in court for further proceedings.

