Minor accused in Bas-Caraquet church fire found fit to stand trial

The 14-year-old boy accused of starting the fire that destroyed a century-old church in the northeastern village of Bas-Caraquet has been found fit to stand trial following a psychiatric examination.

The minor, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was arrested June 28, days after the blaze that gutted the 114-year-old St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church.

The case has been adjourned until Nov. 27, when the boy will appear in court for further proceedings.