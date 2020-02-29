Bartender delivers baby in hotel lobby near Fredericton

This definitely wasn't in Monica Storey's job description.

The bartender at the Radisson Kingswood Hotel in Hanwell, near Fredericton, helped deliver a baby in a snowstorm on Thursday night.

Storey said she got the call when she was closing down the bar for the night."The person who works the front desk, Nick, comes over and says 'there's someone having a baby in our lobby," said Storey."At first I thought he was kidding."

The parents had already called 911, but the little one was impatient and decided not to wait.

"I heard two screams, one come out of the mother and one was the first one that the baby let out," said Storey.

"I ended up on the phone with 911 and they were like 'you're going to have to tie off the umbilical cord."

Finding family

Storey said she spoke with the grandmother of the child on Friday and both baby and mom were doing fine.

"Both very fine, 10 fingers, 10 toes," said Storey.

And, just to show that New Brunswick really is a small place, with the delivery Storey found out her family tree had grown.

"The front desk person asked if I knew them and I said 'no, I have no idea who these people are,'" said Storey.

"We found out my great-grandfather and her great-grandfather are actually brothers."

Storey, who returned to work on Friday, said the fact she helped deliver a baby, in a hotel, during a snowstorm had yet to sink in.

"You just start to laugh, because you can't believe the craziness that can occur."