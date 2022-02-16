Bars optimistic on eve of loosened pandemic restrictions in N.B.

New Brunswick's pandemic-battered bar owners say they're feeling hopeful as the province prepares to allow bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity starting this weekend.

Between closures and capacity limits, the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with New Brunswick moving to Level 1 restrictions of its winter COVID-19 plan effective at midnight tonight, there is a feeling of optimism about the months to come.



Bar owners like Moe Arsenault of Rocky's Sports Bar in Saint John said restrictions have undermined the financial health of their businesses and negatively impacted the mental health of their employees and patrons alike.



"Going to 50 per cent capacity in our business really isn't a sustainable business," Arsenault said, adding that disrupted routines and the pressure of family responsibilities for staff can lead to mental health problems, including substance abuse.

Adam Worden, owner of Igloo Beverage Room in Moncton, said that in the last two years, bar owners have faced losing a lot of what defined their business.



"We can't have a full house, we can't have the DJs, we can't have the bands, so that really affects us," Worden said. "We can only sell so much food. It's forced us to promote our takeout.

"You're not going out and seeing co-workers, you're not going out for business lunches. It's tough on the mental health."

Slow recovery

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business reported in early 2021 that a third of businesses in the hospitality industry, along with arts and recreation, were actively considering permanent closure.

Recovery has also been a slow process, with the evolving nature of the pandemic requiring restaurants to either close completely or keep guest capacity reduced for the past two years.

Arsenault is encouraged by the steps being taken to open businesses back up, feeling comfortable with having more people in his bar.





"We're in the hospitality industry. So we're here to make sure people have a great experience, so we'll do everything in our power and follow all guidelines to make sure everyone is enjoying a safe and friendly environment. We look forward to the days where we can be at full capacity and operating at a full scale."

"I think everybody in the restaurant business, the bar business, is excited for that to happen," Worden said. "A lot of places have not made it. We're lucky to be still in operation. I think we'll be pretty busy after this."



A bar co-owner in Fredericton said some consumers will have anxieties about the move to looser restrictions.

Giving customers time to adjust

Frank Scott of the Lunar Rogue Pub said people have to feel comfortable coming back and acknowledged that it will likely not be an immediate shift for many.



"It doesn't matter what the government has allowed," Scott said. "It matters what the customers feel. There are customers that'll probably still have their guard up.

"We look forward to going back to normal but we're not going to go back to 100 per cent seating on the first day we can."



"We want to give our customers time to get used to the idea. We're guarded. We're taking it day by day. We're pleased that we're coming out of this thing. We're all pleased about that."