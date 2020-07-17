N.L. man sentenced to 3 years in prison for child porn charges in New Brunswick

A 27-year-old man from St. John's, N.L., has been sentenced to three years in prison for child pornography-related charges following an investigation in New Brunswick.

Barry Austin Morningstar was sentenced in Saint John provincial court for possession of child pornography and making child pornography, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement Friday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to both charges.

The investigation into online images of child sexual abuse began in August 2019, as a result of information received from the RCMP's national child exploitation crime centre, said Rogers-Marsh.

Morningstar, who was serving time at a halfway house in Saint John, had his statutory release suspended, and an electronic device was seized.

Police executed a search warrant on the device on Oct. 15.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said Morningstar will be restricted from being around children for 10 years following his release from prison. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Morningstar was charged on Dec. 9 and remanded into custody.

On April 7, he appeared in court via tele-remand and pleaded guilty.

In addition to the custodial sentence he received Wednesday, Morningstar has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and must submit a DNA sample, said Rogers-Marsh.

Following his release from prison, Morningstar will have to abide by various conditions for 10 years, including an order not to be near children.

New Brunswick RCMP's internet child exploitation unit includes members of the Saint John and Kennebecasis Regional police forces.

The RCMP's digital forensic services, the Saint John Police Force and the RCMP national child exploitation crime centre were also involved in the investigation.