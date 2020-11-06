Pandemic puts stop to first ceremony at new site of Fredericton cenotaph

An old cenotaph in a Fredericton neighbourhood has a new home just in time for Remembrance Day, but because of COVID-19 restrictions there won't be any ceremonies on the new site.

For several years, the Marysville Legion has wanted a bigger space for the cenotaph in Barkers Point, largely because the old site was too small to accommodate large crowds during Remembrance Day ceremonies.

The cenotaph was previously located on the side of the road near the busy intersection of Watters Drive and Riverside Drive, and it wasn't very accessible to the public.

The City of Fredericton and Veterans Affairs worked together to build a new site in the same area, less than half a kilometre away, on a green space that was once a gas station, to give more space for people visiting to pay their respects.

Larry Belyea is the president of the Marysville Legion, which oversees the Barkers Point cenotaph. He said the new site was needed for safety reasons "as the traffic got heavier, and we had to stand pretty well on the road."

Larry Belyea is the president of the Marysville Legion. He said there won't be a service at Barkers Point cenotaph this year because of the pandemic. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The original cenotaph was physically moved to the new location, on the corner of Watters Drive and Carmen Avenue, near Barkers Point Elementary school.

The new site is much larger than the original site, and has two concrete walking paths and trees planted around the cenotaph.

But the large gathering at the new location will have to wait, as the Legion won't be holding a Remembrance Day ceremony there this year.

A Fredericton cenotaph is relocated to accessible greenspace 1:38 The first ceremony at the new location for a Fredericton cenotaph will have to wait because of the pandemic. 1:38

"It is kinda disappointing, especially with it being the first year that it's here and everything looks so nice — we were certainly planning on having a service here," Belyea said.

In a typical year there would be about a hundred people attending the Barkers Point ceremony.

The six soldiers names on the cenotaph will instead be read out during the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Marysville service, about five kilometres away.

The Marysville ceremony would normally be about an hour long, and a few hundred people would attend.

Because of the pandemic, that service will be abbreviated to less than 15 minutes, and Belyea said the Legion is asking the public not to attend this year.

The new site for the Barkers Point cenotaph is larger than the previous location, with two walking paths to make it more accessible. (Gary Moore/CBC )

No crowds this year

"It's hard to say we hope nobody shows up," he said. "Generally we hope that there's a big crowd."

Belyea said the short service will be a way to honour the veterans, and there are some plans in the works to show the ceremony virtually.

The Marysville service will include the national anthem, some short remarks followed by the reading the names from the cenotaphs at Marysville and Barkers Point.

The wreaths and crosses will already be placed in advance of the ceremony.

"There's no military involved in it, there's no cadets, there's no parades — everything is cut way, way back."

Belyea said it's difficult to ask people not to attend, but said it's better to be safe than sorry during the pandemic.