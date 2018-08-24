CBC News ·

Fredericton firefighters brought a fire under control at a house at 861 Barker St. on the city's north side Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 4 o'clock, said David McKinley, the assistant deputy chief.

Flames could be seen ripping through the back of the old home.

A firefighter checks his equipment after battling the blaze. (Alyssa Gould)

Five trucks initially responded, while two more came to help once they had enough staff. All four stations responded to the call.

McKinley said it took fire crews around an hour and a half to contain the flames, which had spread throughout other levels of the house.

No injuries were reported.