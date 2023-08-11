Barbski Nicolas and her house of knowledge
Playwright and painter: A Neqotkuk First Nation woman whose home embodies her personality
This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.
Barbara Nicolas, who goes by Barbski, has bottles of knowledge sitting on her shelves.
There aren't many women like her, Ann Paul said, adding that Barbski is kind of like Ann's own mother, Maggie Paul, a knowledge keeper and advocate for Indigenous rights. Still, the Neqotkuk woman, in northwestern New Brunswick, has her "own flair."
"She's a gem," Paul said. "She's got medicines and bottles and all this knowledge sitting on shelves, waiting to be opened."
Barbski writes plays to pass on Indigenous history to children, and she fills her house with medicine and her own artwork. Scroll through the photos and watch the video to get a glimpse of Barbski's life.
Ann's Eye
Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.