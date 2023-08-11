Barbski Nicolas and her house of knowledge

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Barbara Nicolas, who goes by Barbski, has bottles of knowledge sitting on her shelves.

There aren't many women like her, Ann Paul said, adding that Barbski is kind of like Ann's own mother, Maggie Paul, a knowledge keeper and advocate for Indigenous rights. Still, the Neqotkuk woman, in northwestern New Brunswick, has her "own flair."

"She's a gem," Paul said. "She's got medicines and bottles and all this knowledge sitting on shelves, waiting to be opened."

WATCH | Listen to Barbski read some of her play TREAT-YE: Barbara 'Barbski' Nicholas transforms her Indigenous knowledge into plays for children Duration 1:59 Ann's Eye: Tobique First Nation's Barbski Nicholas always wrote plays. The theatre came later.

Barbski writes plays to pass on Indigenous history to children, and she fills her house with medicine and her own artwork. Scroll through the photos and watch the video to get a glimpse of Barbski's life.

Barbski's house is full of tributes to her life and personality. Still living off the land as much as possible, she fills bottles with natural medicine. In this photo, the Mohawk warrior flag hangs from the ceiling. (Ann Paul/CBC)

This piece is called Dandelion Fund. Barbski was inspired to paint it after sweetgrass, which had been growing near her house for years, was bulldozed to make room for a road. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Barbski, who declined to reveal her age, still heats her home by chopping her own firewood for the stove. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Barbski is working on a mural for her home. The painting, which will be made out of pennies and stone, will be based on a vision Barbski had during a fast. (Ann Paul/CBC)

