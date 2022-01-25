Fire damages historic Saint John landmark

An iconic Saint John tourist attraction was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

Platoon chief Josh Hennessy said the Saint John Fire Department was called to Barbour's General Store at the bottom on King Street shortly after 3 a.m..

About seven fire trucks and 30 firefighters responded

That section of King Street was closed, along with St. Patrick Street, Water Street, Prince William Street and Chipman Hill.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saint John Fire Department crews remained on scene, but most streets had reopened, except for a section of Prince William Street.

Saint John Transit temporarily suspended service on King Street earlier, but buses were operating as usual again by about 8 a.m.

The charred side of Barbour's General Store after firefighters responded to the iconic tourist attraction early Tuesday morning. (Julia Wright/CBC)

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire, said Hennessy, and the fire was in the first floor as well as the attic space.

They worked on it for two hours before they knocked down the flames, he said.

The fire was high risk, said Hennessy, because there's an electrical substation for the city's southern peninsula area in the basement and the building is historical landmark.

The authentic 19th century building operated as a general store from the 1860s to the 1940s. It was moved to Saint John as a museum in the 1960s, and reopened as a tourist centre and retail store in 2015.

Firefighters had to break through a locked door at Barbour's General Store to knock down a fire that had reached the attic. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

It's usually secured at the end of the tourist season and remains empty and locked until the next year, Hennessy said.

"It certainly had its challenges associated with the older construction," he said.

Fire investigators are on scene to try to determine the cause.

Firefighters closed down the streets surrounding Barbour's General Store on North Market Street. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

No one was found inside the building or nearby, said Hennessy, and the doors were locked.

"We did have to breach entry in the structure," he said. "Always a good indication when we have to force doors, as they are locked ... The building was secured when we arrived on scene."

Java Moose, a neighbouring business, posted photos of the fire on social media and expressed sadness about the damage.