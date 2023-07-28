This Barbie superfan has more than 230 dolls in her collection

Lee Dugas, who has lived in Fredericton for 37 years, has been collecting Barbie dolls since 1992. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Since the long-awaited movie Barbie hit Fredericton theatres last week, Barbie fans have been showing off their best all-pink outfits for its showing to prove their love for the doll.

One superfan, however, outdid the rest with her "doll den" of approximately 235 Barbie dolls she's collected over the last 30 years.

"At one point, I had about 450 dolls," said Lee Dugas, who has lived in Fredericton for 37 years and has been collecting Barbie dolls since 1992.

Barbie was so much more than just a doll in her childhood, said Dugas. Barbie was a role model that little girls like her aspired to be.

WATCH | See a Barbie collection that spans a lifetime: Barbie may be big at the box office, but this collector’s been a fan for life Duration 1:50 Fredericton’s Lee Dugas counted herself lucky to have four original Barbie dolls. Now, she has more than 230 different dolls in her collection.

"She was always there for us as baby boomers who were born between '56 to '65. That doll was our narrative. She was our talisman. She was our playmate. She was what we pretended — what we wanted to be when we grew up."

But despite her undying love for Barbie, Dugas said she was disappointed when she learned a film about Barbie was in the making.

She said she would have preferred to see a movie about Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie, and her extraordinary vision for the doll.

"Reese Witherspoon was going to do a movie about Ruth Handler called Dream Doll. Then COVID happened," said Dugas. "I would think it was going to be more profitable to make a movie about the doll than about the creator of the doll."

Barbie is part of society

Dugas has seen Barbie's style and image evolve since her childhood.

Growing up with Barbie, she recalls there being only seasonal fashion collections, whereas now, Barbie's style changes every few weeks.

"Everybody's got to get the new thing, and what happens to the new thing when the new thing [comes out]? It goes in the garbage," said Dugas.

"Barbie is a part of society — a small part, but a big part of a child's life and if we're promoting conspicuous consumption, it's not a healthy thing for this planet."

While Barbie the movie has its flaws, the doll will continue to hold a special place in Dugas's heart.

"Dolls come and go," she said. "Barbie has been there since 1958."