More than 300 hand-hooked cushions, and counting, at Barachois Historical Church

When curator Rémi Lévesque looks around the concert hall of the Barachois Historical Church and the hundreds of handmade cushions that adorn its pews, he doesn't see a collection.

He sees more than 300 stories from the various artisans from around the world, and he remembers most of them.

The church is in Grand-Barachois, a small community on the southeast coast between Shediac and Cap-Pelé, part of the larger municipality of Cap-Acadie.

When the first cushions started to come in from Maritime artists, Lévesque insisted on taking a road trip to meet the maker of each piece, rather than have it shipped to the church.

"For me, it's one thing to have the collection physically, but for me it's also the human side, the connections, the people that I know," he said.

"I feel great pride [in being] able to do this," he said.

Lévesque said there is often discussion about whether the cushions are works of art, or of craft, but he thinks both are represented in the collection. (Vanessa Moreau/CBC)

Lévesque is a volunteer at the church, which since 1980 has been an art gallery, museum and auditorium. He is also the curator of the Barachois International Collection of Hooked Cushions, which boasts pieces from around the world.

Almost the entire collection — 317 cushions — is on the pews, not in any particular order other than the way the last group of concert goers left them. The few that aren't there are on loan to other museums.

More than just striking decoration and craftsmanship, the cushions are intended to make the benches more comfortable.

"Some [people] have a favourite cushion they like to sit on," said Lévesque. "Some are very soft, others are a harder foam, so people sometimes sit on two."

Practical origins

It had long been a tradition for people attending concerts at the Barachois Historical Church to bring a cushion from home to make sitting more comfortable. said Lévesque.

WATCH | Take a seat on one of 317 hooked-rug cushions in Cap-Acadie church: Worldly cushions weave a seat — and a story – for Barachois Historical Church Duration 2:10 More than 300 colourful cushions from across the globe have landed on the seats of this church in Cap-Acadie in southeastern New Brunswick.

Over the years, some cushions were left behind. Initially, he thought he would ask local rug hookers to create new covers for the existing cushions but the old ones were in rough shape.

In 2016, it was announced the region would co-host the 2019 World Acadian Congress, and the group that oversees the historical church wanted to come up with a project.

Some of the Carnegie Rug Hookers in 2019 with the pew cushion their group created and donated to the Barachois collection. It was designed by Alan Tibbetts, 3rd from the left in the back row. (Submitted by Paula Weiss)

So Lévesque proposed collecting 200 cushions in time for the church's 200th anniversary in 2026.

To his surprise, they easily passed that goal, gathering 250 by 2019.

A group project

The Carnegie Rug Hookers, based in Saint John, contributed to the project in its first phase.

Paula Weiss is a rug-hooker and group member and she contributed a cushion she had worked on. While delivering it, a friend who was with her noticed an old pew cushion, the biggest one there, and held it up.

They decided to re-cover it as a group project.

Group member Alan Tibbetts came up with the design, featuring a sunrise reflected in the water, peppered with landmarks from the City of Saint John.

An old church pew cushion was given new life by the Carnegie Rug Hookers, a group based in Saint John. The pew-length cushion depicts landmarks from around the city. (Vanessa Moreau/CBC)

Weiss said Tibbetts made it so everyone in the group at the time could contribute. She said most if not all 50 members at that time would have at least put a few loops in.

They finished it in time for the gallery opening in 2019.

During the opening exhibit that year, Lévesque said some American visitors noticed he only had a few from the States.

Some of the cushions from the USA 50 project, representing Kansas and Texas, on the pews of the Barachois Historical Church. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

They decided to help him collect a cushion representing each of the 50 states, creating the second project Lévesque dubbed USA 50.

That collection is now also complete, but rug hookers continued to reach out, prompting Lévesque to rename the entire thing the Barachois International Collection of Hooked Cushions.

The collection continues to grow. Lévesque said he is expecting a small collection from a rug-hooking class in Japan to arrive this summer and has commitments from artists in Mexico and Peru, among others.

Visitors can view the cushion collection from above on the balcony. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"In one place they can see that rug hooking is just not one style or one form of art," said Lévesque.

"There's all kinds and they can all see them and appreciate them in one place. We have cushions from Chéticamp, for example, and they have a special way of rug hooking. In Newfoundland they have a special way of rug hooking, especially the Grenfell Mission cushions."

The benches are already full but rather than turn away donations, Lévesque is lending a selection of 50 cushions this summer to the Kent Museum in Bouctouche, which also has a chapel.