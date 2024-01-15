Landfills: The perfect smorgasbord for the undiscriminating tastes of bald eagles

As far as bird-watching locations go, there are countless others with better scenery.

In fact, it might be the worst scenery possible. But in terms of sheer numbers, it can't be beat.

Birder Jim Wilson calls it "the largest bird feeder anywhere near Saint John."

It's the Crane Mountain Landfill, just north of Saint John, and it attracts dozens of bald eagles as well as numerous other species of birds.

Watch | Landfill provides a veritable feast for bald eagles: Eagle eyes: A convocation of bald eagles gets inquisitive with CBC videographers Duration 0:47 Talk about a bird's-eye view: Videographers Roger Cosman and Graham Thompson were watched closely by a group of these beautiful, but predatory, birds while on a shoot at the Crane Mountain landfill in Saint John.

Wilson said bald eagles are "true scavengers."

"Although they can hunt really well and efficiently when they want to, they'll take the easy route as often as they can."

And the landfill provides the perfect smorgasbord for undiscriminating tastes.

"People are putting all kinds of old food and things like that into bags of garbage."

Wilson said the birds are likely using their sense of smell to figure out which bags to tear into.

"They seem to know exactly which bags are the ones that have the most opportunity there."

A bald eagle searches for edible goodies amidst the garbage at the dump. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Wilson said they prefer to go after meat scraps.

"And I've watched them sort of single out a particular garbage bag, as if they knew what was in there, tear it open and sure enough there's scraps of meat in it."

He often visits the landfill to watch for rare species of gulls and other birds and has watched the eagles' routine when the trucks arrive. He said the birds are quick to swoop in when a truck arrives to dump its load.

Wilson said the landfill is a busy place, so the birds have gotten used to people and are quite tame. He said they get "really, really close" to people.

All of the activity and the heavy equipment don't deter the feathered regulars.

"So amidst all this, there's gulls and eagles and everything," said Wilson.

Population has rebounded

The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada has classified bald eagles as "not at risk," but they do have a high mortality rate.

According to Parks Canada, nearly 50 per cent of eagles do not survive the first year. It says "eagle populations have recovered significantly from low numbers in the '60s and '70s when their reproduction rate was reduced as a result of the widespread use of the pesticide DDT."

Wilson said bald eagles are "very efficient hunters when they want to be, but they'll take the easy route.

"And so, when they're around the landfill, there's all kinds of other birds that they could easily go after, like gulls and starlings and all sorts of other species of birds that they are attracted to."

But they prefer to go for the garbage and leave the other birds alone.

"It's amazing. They'll just be there and totally ignore the other birds that, if they were hungry and in another situation, they'd probably go after them."

One of the many bald eagles that vist the Crane Mountain Landfill for an easy meal. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

While there's a chance they could get into something that they probably shouldn't ingest, Wilson said "it doesn't seem to affect them."

"They're probably quite fastidious about what they do pick — probably fairly fresh things as they would in the wild. And you know, they do very well."

Wilson said there are other birds of prey — such as red-tailed hawks and peregrine falcons — that visit the landfill looking for smaller birds, but none as omnipresent as the bald eagle.

"The eagles are present all the time, day after day, where the other birds like the red-tail, they're not sitting right out there, close to the dump, but they'll pass through from time to time."

Normally live along waterways

Wilson said bald eagles are a sea eagle and are normally attracted to bodies of water. He said the St. John River and the Kennebecasis River systems have lots of eagles "scattered" along the waterways.

"Once it freezes over, the eagles aren't finding open water in which they can look for floating — or living — things to catch. So that's when they do go to the landfill."

Although landfill buffets are an easy way to find food, Wilson said eagles still like to patrol their own territories.

Each pair has a roughly 25-square-kilometre territory "that they occupy pretty much year-round."

"But when things freeze over and they can't hunt their own territory, I think there's a larger assemblage of eagles somewhere like the landfill just so they can get through the winter."

The Crane Mountain Landfill was asked about people flocking to the site to see bald eagles, but no one has responded as of publication time.